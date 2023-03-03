ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Namik Paul’s moustache kept falling off every time he tried delivering his dialogue

NewsWire
0
0

‘Qubool Hai’ actor Namik Paul is currently seen playing the male lead in the show ‘Lag Ja Gale’ and shared how he enjoyed donning the look of a Sikh boy in one of the episodes. It was challenging for him to shoot with a fake beard and moustache.

He said: “Our creative team experimented with multiple looks for this particular scene, but the Sardar look suited me best. Wearing the turban made me feel special and I did enjoy donning this avatar.”

However, it was a bit challenging also and he faced problems while delivering the dialogue.

He said: “Whenever I was trying to deliver my dialogue, my moustache was falling off in between the shots. Being an actor, we go through loads of changes every day based on what the script demands, but I think that’s what we enjoy, the constant change.”

The actor from ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’, ‘Ek Deewaana Tha’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, and many more, said that despite all the challenges he gave his best for the particular sequence.

“Now, with my experience, I can say that It is not easy to act with a fake moustache and beard. I am an actor who is always up for challenges and I will always give my hundred per cent to entertain my viewers,” he added.

‘Lag Ja Gale’ is a story of Shiv, a young hotelier, played by Namik Paul, and Ishani, a middle-class hard-working girl, essayed by Tanisha Mehta, and how because of circumstances, they decide to get married.

‘Lag Ja Gale’ airs on Zee TV.

20230303-135204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sunny Leone becomes the first Indian actress to mint NFT

    Hindi, Telugu, Kannada versions of Ajith’s ‘Valimai’ trailer released

    When Asha Negi managed to find Indian food in remote places...

    Sudhanshu Pandey wins ‘Best Actor – Drama TV’ award at Indian...