RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwari on Saturday questioned Bihar government’s decision of providing land to the landless for constructing houses and developing residential societies.

Though the initiative is good, the manner in which they are wanting to take credit for it is “absolutely wrong”, he asserted.

“The state government should reconsider its decision of naming colonies after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Giving credit to a government’s initiative in the names of living persons, especially the chief minister or prime minister, is unethical and immoral as it involves the hard-earned money of taxpayers,” Tiwari said.

There are so many respected leaders such as first Dalit poet Heera Dom, Jaglal Chaudhary, whose son was shot by the British force, former Chief Minister Bhola Paswan Shastri, Dashrath Manjhi, former deputy prime minister Babu Jag Jiwan Ram and other leaders of Bihar who deserve the honour, he added.

During the last day of monsoon session on Thursday, Land Reforms and Revenue Minister Ram Surat Rai announced to develop two residential colonies in the name of Chief Minister Kumar and Prime Minister Modi for landless people in every district of the state.

Rai said that the construction of the colonies has started. The first two colonies will be developed in Banka where the state government will allot three dismil plots to every landless person along with funds and basic amenities.

