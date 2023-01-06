‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ actor Namish Taneja has been roped in to play the male lead in the upcoming show ‘Maitree’. He opened up about doing a TV show after a gap of one year and playing a lawyer on screen.

The actor also said that he connected so well with his character that he didn’t take much time to accept the fictional drama.

He spoke about coming back to the small screen after his last show ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’: “I am returning to television after almost a year now as a lead, but this time in a completely different avatar. I am very excited to play the role of Ashish, he is a man of principles who is a successful lawyer by profession and treats it as a way to help the needy.”

He is known for ‘Ekk Nayi Pehchaan’, ‘Vidya’, ‘Aye Mere Hamsafar’, ‘Bigg Boss 13’, and many more.

Talking about his character, the ‘Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’ actor added: “When I heard about the character, I didn’t even think for a second and immediately chose to take it up as I relate to Ashish a lot. Just like him, even I am a family man who values relationships in his life and can never compromise when it comes to moral values. I am very excited to see the audience’s reaction and I just hope I can do justice to my character as well as the story.”

‘Maitree’ will be airing soon on Zee TV.

20230106-170605