ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Namish Taneja returns to the small screen after a year with ‘Maitree’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ actor Namish Taneja has been roped in to play the male lead in the upcoming show ‘Maitree’. He opened up about doing a TV show after a gap of one year and playing a lawyer on screen.

The actor also said that he connected so well with his character that he didn’t take much time to accept the fictional drama.

He spoke about coming back to the small screen after his last show ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’: “I am returning to television after almost a year now as a lead, but this time in a completely different avatar. I am very excited to play the role of Ashish, he is a man of principles who is a successful lawyer by profession and treats it as a way to help the needy.”

He is known for ‘Ekk Nayi Pehchaan’, ‘Vidya’, ‘Aye Mere Hamsafar’, ‘Bigg Boss 13’, and many more.

Talking about his character, the ‘Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’ actor added: “When I heard about the character, I didn’t even think for a second and immediately chose to take it up as I relate to Ashish a lot. Just like him, even I am a family man who values relationships in his life and can never compromise when it comes to moral values. I am very excited to see the audience’s reaction and I just hope I can do justice to my character as well as the story.”

‘Maitree’ will be airing soon on Zee TV.

20230106-170605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Pathaan’ director: Have the intent to make it biggest event film...

    Big B ‘walks into the 80th’, daughter Shweta corrects it to...

    Kangana on ‘Thalaivii’ success: I’m much more popular now than I’ve...

    Prateik Babbar inspired by Chris Hemsworth for new action role