Actor Namit Das has opened up on being a part of Mira Nair’s web series ‘A Suitable Boy’, as the show completes a year of its release on Monday.

Talking about the same, Namit shared: “I feel very happy that ‘A Suitable Boy’ is completing one year. It is still getting a lot of reviews and also being viewed continuously on Netflix and other platforms across the world. Initially, it had a very lukewarm sort of a response in the Indian market and a lot of friends called me to tell me that they expected it to be bigger. Every project has a different nature and we can understand this with time.”

“A Suitable Boy is one of those projects which is not limited to only one time frame. I think it’s going to be remembered for a very long time. It’s based on Vikram Seth’s novel and whoever has read it will want to watch the series. The book will always be alive and hence the show will always be alive. Anything that Mira Nair makes, survives the test of time,” he added.

In the series, Namit plays Haresh Khanna, a shoemaker, a businessman and one of the suitors of Lata, the lead character played by Tanya Maniktala.

“Even after a year, it still remains fresh. I keep getting a lot of messages on social media. The character of Haresh Khanna was so close to my heart. There’s so much hard work that went into it. I’m grateful to Mira and Vikram Seth and everyone involved in the making of the series,” the actor further said.

The series also features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and Rasika Dugal in key roles.

