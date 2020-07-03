To make a negative character believable on screen is tough, says Namit Das

Actor Namit Das was seen as playing a character with grey shades in “Aarya”. He says being able to make a negative character believable on screen is not easy.

After having essayed ‘the good guy’ and ‘the boy next door’, Namit ventured into the OTT space with the kind of role he has never tried before. In “Aarya”, he is seen playing Jawahar.

“I think being able to make a negative character believable on screen is tough and it tests the actor’s craft. I have always admired actors who have enacted out grey roles with ease, secretly wishing I got those kinds of roles. Thankfully ‘Aarya’ came to me making my wish come true and it’s a huge added bonus that viewers liked my performance in it,” he said in an interview.

Talking about the love that he is receiving for his role, Namit shared: “The appreciation for ‘Aarya’ feels special. Working with talented powerhouses such as Ram Madhvani, Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh has been amazing. I can’t thank the audience enough for their love. It serves as an encouragement to experiment and bring something different to the screen.”

Namit will soon be seen in Mira Nair’s upcoming show, “A Suitable Boy” and a digital series titled “Mafia”.