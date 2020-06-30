Namit Das: Was ‘privilege’ working with ‘true gentleman’ Chandrachur Singh in ‘Aarya’

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actor Namit Das, who is currently basking in the good reviews his performance in the web series “Aarya” have been garnering, has written an appreciation post for his co-actor Chandrachur Singh.

Chandrachur, who had been out of the limelight for a while, returned after a hiatus in the show, and he has lost none of the natural flair as an actor in all these years.

Sharing a photo of the two actors on social media, Namit wrote: “This was the day when we shot our sequence in the poppy fields.

Intoxication was in the air. The beautiful fields reflected the morning sun on our faces. And I had this beautiful man, the legend that he is, seeing right into my eyes talking about life.”

Namit, who refers to Chandrachur as CCji in his post, said the senior actor was a “true gentleman”.

“An actor lives many lives in his career but ask anyone, it’s always the conversations in between shots that you remember. Thank you for the kindness CCji. My heart felt your warmth each time we talked. It’s been a privilege playing Jawahar against Tej. You are a true gentleman,” he concluded.

Directed by Ram Madhvani of “Neerja” fame, “Aarya” is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama “Penoza”.

“Aarya” narrates a story of how organised crime and betrayal run deep in a family. It is about how the protagonist Aarya is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

Sushmita Sen stars as Aarya in the show. The actress returned to the screen five years after her last outing — the Bengali arthouse gem, “Nirbaak”.

