ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Namita Thapar had given up hope of conceiving after two failed IVF attempts

NewsWire
0
0

‘Shark Tank India 2’ judge Namita Thapar recalled how she suffered two failed attempts at IVF during her second pregnancy. She said that it was easier for her to conceive the first time, but she had to put in extra efforts the second time as things did not work out for her.

She shared: “When I was 28 years old, I wanted to get pregnant and in two months I conceived and had a normal pregnancy. After that, I tried to conceive for 3 to 4 years and failed. I still remember going through two infertility treatments and 25 injections. Apart from it, there was also an emotional and physical trauma that I went through.”

Namita shared that she was disappointed that she decided to give up all attempts and just be happy with one child. However, she conceived naturally after a few months but couldn’t come out of trauma for several months.

“After two failed attempts I gave up and said that I am happy with one child. But then a miracle happened and I conceived naturally but the memory stayed with me, and for 10 years I couldn’t talk about it publicly. It was very tough for me to share it with anyone.”

“I felt it was taboo. Just six months ago, I had to discuss the topic of infertility on my YouTube channel and I couldn’t sleep the entire night as to whether I would be able to share my personal experience or not,” she said.

Further adding: “Many of my well-wishers told me, it’s my personal life, why should I discuss it? However, I decided to share what I have gone through with others. In fact, I wrote about it in my book as well,” she wrapped up the conversation.

‘Shark Tank India 2’ is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

‘Shark Tank India 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230304-165403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashwini Kalsekar plays ‘kadak’ cop in ‘Rudra – The Edge of...

    Jacqueline Fernandez is grateful to be part of ‘Ram Setu’

    Amy Jackson expresses solidarity with Iranian women

    ‘The Kashmir Files’ lights up Times Square tower in NY