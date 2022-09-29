ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Namrata Shirodkar makes emotional promise to departed mother-in-law

NewsWire
0
0

Former actress Namrata Shirodkar has made an emotional note for her husband Mahesh Babu’s mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, who passed away on September 28 after a prolonged illness. She was 70.

Namrata in the post made a heart-warming promise to her mother-in-law in the note, which she shared on Instagram along with a picture of her.

“We will miss you deeply… You’re in my memory and all the love you gave me…I will shower on your son and your grandchildren and more…We love you mummy…Sending you endless love and light,” she wrote.

Mahesh too made a post along with a picture of his mother on the photo-sharing website. He captioned the picture with some heart emojis.

Indira Devi, who had been undergoing treatment at a leading hospital in the city since last week, breathed her last at home. She is survived by her husband and veteran Telugu yesteryear star Krishna, her son Mahesh Babu, and three daughters.

20220929-135602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With Judith Durham’s passing, the carnival is truly over (Obituary)

    Somy Ali: Made tons of mistakes in the search for true...

    Bella Hadid quits drinking after seeing her brain scan

    I am proud to have played the role of a Dalit...