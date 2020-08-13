Namrata Shirodkar looks back at winning Miss India crown in 1993

Actress Namrata Shirodkar on Thursday went down memory lane and recalled the moment she had won the Miss India crown in 1993.

“The excitement, the butterflies, the craziness of it all… its all about that moment …one life is all we’ve got. Go on and make it worthwhile.. Dream big!! The one thing that you have that nobody else does is YOU’. This has always been my mantra!! For all the girls who dream make it happen… nothing is impossible,” she wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, she also shared a video from her Miss India 1993 days.

“Was asked a tricky question that dates back centuries!! This was my answer… What would yours be? #tbt #throwbackthursday #memoriesbringbackyou,” Namrata added.

Namrata quit modelling and acting after getting married to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in 2005. They have a son Gautam and a daughter Sitara.