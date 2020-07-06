Canindia News

Namrata Shirodkar shares ‘rare capture’ of her ‘elusive son’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE09

Mahesh Babus wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, has shared a “rare capture” of her “elusive son” Gautam on social media.

Namrata took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of Gautam climbing up the stairs.

“Rare capture of ‘the elusive son’ happened to involve him in a casual conversation and somehow managed this Kodak moment my lucky day! Moments to cherish #gratitude #13toosoon,” Namrata wrote alongside the image.

Namrata is known to Bollywood fans for her roles in films like “Hero Hindustani”, “Vaastav: The Reality” and “Bride And Prejudice” among others.

She met hubby Mahesh on the sets of the 2000 telugu hit “Vamsi”. The two tied the knot in 2005.

They welcomed their first born, Gautam in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

Related posts

Delhi T20I can’t be cancelled at the last moment: Ganguly

CanIndia New Wire Service

Twitterti hail Modi’s emotional moment with ISRO chief

CanIndia New Wire Service

Soon complain online against sexual harassment in Gautam Budh Nagar

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.