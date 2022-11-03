Actor Nana Patekar is all set to tickle your funny bone with his hilarious dialogues in the movie ‘Tadka: Love Is Cooking’ also starring Taapsee Pannu, Ali Fazal and Shriya Saran.

In its one minutes seven seconds promo, Nana is seen finding a perfect bride for him, who can cook really well. The trailer has all the spices of comedy that will make you laugh like when Nana sits with a girl and she orders fresh lime soda without sugar and ice and he said sarcastically: ” Nimbu chalega?(lemon will work)”.

He was shown being criticised by his others for rejecting a girl because she doesn’t like groundnut chutney and he asked the chef in her house to come along with him because he can prepare good food for him.

Everyone makes fun of him for giving so much importance to food. What starts off as a wrongly dialled number soon leads to feelings between Tukaram (Nana Patekar), an archaeologist and Madhura (Shriya Saran), a radio jockey.

However, the story becomes more interesting when the real time comes for them to meet. There are several twists and turns that keep the story going with a number of confusions.

Written and directed by Prakash Raj, ‘Tadka: Love Is Cooking’ is a romantic comedy full of confusion and all the elements that can make the audience laugh out loud. He said: “Tadka is a special film made with love and peppered with laughter, food and joy. I admired the original Malayalam movie, ‘Salt N Pepper’ and wanted to adapt and direct it in Hindi since it is such a heart-warming yet funny and entertaining story.”

“I am thankful to Nana Patekar, Shriya Saran, Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal for joining me in this journey and I am looking forward to Tadka filling people’s tummy and hearts with love and joy,” he added.

Shriya also added: “I had heard such good things about the original film, ‘Salt N Pepper’ that when I was approached to be a part of the Hindi remake, I immediately jumped at the opportunity because it is not too often that you get to be directed by Prakash Raj and share the screen with Nana Patekar. Tadka is the kind of cinema that I love and admire as it feels like a tight hug on a cold day, so I hope that the viewers enjoy our sweet film too”.

‘Tadka: Love Is Cooking’ is going to stream from November 4 on ZEE5.

