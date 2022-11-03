ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nana Patekar searches for the ‘perfect bride’ in ‘Tadka: Love Is Cooking’ teaser

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Nana Patekar is all set to tickle your funny bone with his hilarious dialogues in the movie ‘Tadka: Love Is Cooking’ also starring Taapsee Pannu, Ali Fazal and Shriya Saran.

In its one minutes seven seconds promo, Nana is seen finding a perfect bride for him, who can cook really well. The trailer has all the spices of comedy that will make you laugh like when Nana sits with a girl and she orders fresh lime soda without sugar and ice and he said sarcastically: ” Nimbu chalega?(lemon will work)”.

He was shown being criticised by his others for rejecting a girl because she doesn’t like groundnut chutney and he asked the chef in her house to come along with him because he can prepare good food for him.

Everyone makes fun of him for giving so much importance to food. What starts off as a wrongly dialled number soon leads to feelings between Tukaram (Nana Patekar), an archaeologist and Madhura (Shriya Saran), a radio jockey.

However, the story becomes more interesting when the real time comes for them to meet. There are several twists and turns that keep the story going with a number of confusions.

Written and directed by Prakash Raj, ‘Tadka: Love Is Cooking’ is a romantic comedy full of confusion and all the elements that can make the audience laugh out loud. He said: “Tadka is a special film made with love and peppered with laughter, food and joy. I admired the original Malayalam movie, ‘Salt N Pepper’ and wanted to adapt and direct it in Hindi since it is such a heart-warming yet funny and entertaining story.”

“I am thankful to Nana Patekar, Shriya Saran, Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal for joining me in this journey and I am looking forward to Tadka filling people’s tummy and hearts with love and joy,” he added.

Shriya also added: “I had heard such good things about the original film, ‘Salt N Pepper’ that when I was approached to be a part of the Hindi remake, I immediately jumped at the opportunity because it is not too often that you get to be directed by Prakash Raj and share the screen with Nana Patekar. Tadka is the kind of cinema that I love and admire as it feels like a tight hug on a cold day, so I hope that the viewers enjoy our sweet film too”.

‘Tadka: Love Is Cooking’ is going to stream from November 4 on ZEE5.

20221103-193404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Unstoppable with NBK’: Anil Ravipudi, Brahmanandam appear on Balakrishna’s talk show

    Adivi Sesh clears the air on the release of ‘Major’

    Kevin Smith recalls writing failed ‘Superman’ movie for Ben Affleck

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins Samantha’s ‘Yashoda’