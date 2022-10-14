US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly wanted to “punch (Donald) Trump in the face and go to jail if he came to Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, when supporters of the former President invaded the Congress building.

A new footage of the Speaker on the day of the riot shot by her daughter Alexandra Pelosi, a documentary filmmaker, showed an enraged Nancy Pelosi at the invasion on Capitol Hill’s saying: “If he (Trump) comes, I’m going to punch him out”.

“I’ve been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m going to punch him out and I’m going to go to jail and I’m going to be happy,” she said.

In the footage released by CNN on Thursday evening, Nancy Pelosi and others are seen scrambling to request help to secure the Capitol.

She was furious with the former President over his plans to march to the Capitol.

The footage showed Nancy Pelosi watching Trump’s speech at the “Save America” rally that preceded the riot, during which he said they were all going to march to the Capitol in protest of the 2020 presidential election results, media reports said.

A staffer informs the Speaker that the secret service told Trump not to join the march to the Capitol because it would not be safe, adding, “so at the moment he is not coming but that could change”.

Trump ultimately did not march to the Capitol with his supporters, but that march devolved into the mob that broke into the building, forcing lawmakers to flee, CNN reported.

The footage followed Nancy Pelosi as she evacuated from the building, constantly making phone calls to request help to secure the Capitol and continue the election certification process.

Shewas moved to a secure location at Fort McNair, along with Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell and Representatives Steny Hoyer and Kevin McCarthy.

The footage shows Nancy Pelosi and Schumer scrambling to request help from the Trump administration, including the activation of the National Guard.

Some of the footage was shown publicly for the first time earlier on Thursday, during the House select committee’s hearing.

During the hearing, which may be the last, the committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump for documents and testimony.

Ultimately Vice President Mike Pence called up the National Guard for help while Trump remained reportedly inactive for 187 minutes.

