ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s first look from #NBK108 out on Ugadi

NewsWire
0
0

Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna has joined forces with successful director Anil Ravipudi for his latest project tentatively titled #NBK108. On the festive occasion of Ugadi which is celebrated as Telugu New Year, the makers have released the star’s first look from the movie which promises to be a mass entertainer.

They have released two posters that present Balakrishna in two different avatars.

Dressed in traditional attire, Balakrishna appears in a salt-and-pepper look in the first poster. He is shown wearing sacred threads on his neck and hand. There is a tattoo inked on Balakrishna’s hand.

The second poster presents him in an aggressive avatar with a beard and handlebar moustache, the rising sun behind Balakrishna. He looks much younger here. The two posters are mass-appealing and generate a lot of curiosity. The tagline- ‘This time beyond your imagination’ further hikes the interest.

The movie is expected to combine Balakrishna’s style of mass appeal and Anil Ravipudi’s style of commercial elements. This prestigious project in the crazy combination is being produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens.

The movie features the happening actress Sreeleela playing a very crucial role, while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the heroine opposite Balakrishna.

#NBK 108 will have leading craftsmen taking care of different crafts. S Thaman, who scored the music for Balakrishna’s last two movies, is composing tunes for #NBK108. The collision of three forces, Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi, and S Thaman, under the successful production of Shine Screens, is set to create history.

C Ram Prasad will oversee cinematography, Tammi Raju is the editor, and Rajeevan will be the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part in the movie.

20230322-132617

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mudasir Bhat, ‘Crackdown’ director Apoorva Lakhia are cricket pals

    Geetanjali Tikekar finds biggest fan in actor-husband Sikandar Kharbanda

    ‘I emerged a far more confident creator,’ says Farhad Samji for...

    RJ-turned-composer Vipin Patwa opens up on his song ‘Nasha Ishq Ka’...