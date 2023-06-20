BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to alma mater IIT Bombay

NewsWire
0
0

Infosys Co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani has donated Rs 315 crore ($38.5 million) to his alma mater, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Nilekani earlier contributed Rs 85 crore to the institute, bringing the cumulative value of his support to Rs 400 crore.

The memorandum of understanding was formally signed in Bengaluru on Tuesday by Nilekani and professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay.

“IIT Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future,” said Nilekani, also the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

“This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow,” he added.

Nilekani joined IIT Bombay in 1973 for a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

“This historic donation will significantly accelerate the growth of IIT Bombay and will firmly set it on a path of global leadership. IIT Bombay is committed to building research and academic excellence that can make India a leader in scientific discovery and its translation towards solving the pressing challenges facing humankind,” said Chaudhuri.

Over the last 50 years, Nilekani has stayed connected with the Institute in multiple roles.

He served on the Board of the IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation from 1999 to 2009 and was on the Board of Governors from 2005 to 2011.

He was awarded the prestigious Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1999, followed by an Honorary Doctorate in 2019 as part of the 57th convocation of IIT Bombay.

IIT Bombay aims to set up world-class centres of excellence in strategic areas such as artificial intelligence, green energy, quantum computing and others, nurturing a deep tech start-up ecosystem, and providing best-in-class research, living, and academic facilities to students and faculty.

20230620-113006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha CM inaugurates Chipi Airport, catapults Konkan on air-map

    Musk says will make phones if Apple, Google remove Twitter from...

    Top Indian firms show resilience post pandemic, TATA Group at top...

    Hyundai Motor India Foundation honours 25 Indian artists