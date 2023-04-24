New Delhi, April 24 (IANSlife) “From Kota, a small town in India, to the world stage, I am overwhelmed and honoured to be crowned as Femina Miss India World 2023! It’s still sinking in that I’ve achieved this dream of a lifetime. This journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, filled with hard work, determination, and unwavering support,” Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023, writes in her Instagram post.

The grand finale ceremony of Femina Mis India 2023 was held on April 15 in Manipur, it was a star-studded affair and celebrated the ethos of beauty in diversity. The showpiece contest culminated into the corrnonation ceremony, wherein the outgoing queens crowned the new winners. Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023, who will go onto represent India at the Miss World content. Delhi’s Sherya Poonja, was crowned Femina Miss India 2023 – 1st Runner-up and Manipur’s Thounaojam Strela Luwang was crowned Femina Miss India 2023 – 2nd Runner-up.

IANSlife spoke with the Femina Miss India World 2023 to learn more about her experience and what she hopes for the future.

Read Excerpts:

First of all, Congratulations… How does it feel to accomplish something so monumental as a teen?

NG: It feels amazing and surreal at the same time. Can’t wait to discover what the future has in it for me

Have you talked to your family? What was their reaction?

NG: I never saw my dad crying, seeing tears in his eyes truly made me believe that I have made him proud. My parents were supportive throughout the journey, making sure I give my best in all aspects of my life.

What was your experience like in Manipur? Are there any myths about the state that you’d like to debunk?

NG: Manipur was lovely, lively, and kind. The people, the scenery, and the hospitality are all excellent. I’ve mostly heard myths about northeastern food. I tried it, and believe me, it’s finger-licking fantastic!!!!

Tell us more about your outfit by designer Robert Naorem.

NG: Robert Naorem is one of the industry’s best designers, and being able to wear his line was a source of pride in and of itself. I wore a Manipur saree with hand-embroidered deer designs on the dupatta. A one-of-a-kind portrait collection showcasing Manipur’s beauty.

What were some of the qualities you picked up during the Femina Miss India 2023 process?

NG: During the Femina Miss India 2023 process, I learned to be punctual, to live a life that is both hectic and peaceful, and to find a balance between the two. Femina Miss India 2023 taught me a lot of things that shaped my personality.

Is modelling something you want to do for the rest of your life?

NG: If the best opportunities present themselves, I will not pass them up; meanwhile I’d like to keep exploring modelling.

Now that you have won Femina Miss India World 2023, you have a huge responsibility to represent India on a global stage. How are you going to get ready for Miss World?

NG: I’ll focus on four key areas: ramp walking, communication, talent, and sports, and I’ll work hard to make every moment count.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230424-121005