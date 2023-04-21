ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for his portrayal of Jamshed Khan in the streaming series ‘Jubilee’, had a clean slate before him in terms of sketching the character as he had no references to model his character on.

In this series, Nandish essays the role of a theatre actor Jamshed Khan, who is looking to cross-over to films in order to have a financially fulfilling career but is confused between listening to the mind and the heart.

On the portrayal of Jamshed’s character, Nandish shared: “Jamshed Khan’s character is a crucial element in the show’s storyline. The impact of his presence is felt throughout the series. He brings a certain energy and strength to the show that impacts each character in a unique way. His strong personality and witty comebacks have a way of influencing the trajectory of the show and serving as a catalyst for character development.”

He further mentioned: “Every character on the show was full of praise for Jamshed as a person and a theatre actor. Getting into Jamshed’s shoes was definitely a challenge as there were no references in terms of yesteryear actors of those olden times to speak to or take guidance from or understand their ways of working. Transforming into the character of Jamshed Khan was a challenging but rewarding experience. I had to embody his strong personality and bring a certain energy to the screen which I feel grateful to have pulled off.”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, ‘Jubilee’ also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kappor, Wamiga Gabbi and Sidhant Gupta. The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

