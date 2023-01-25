Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a member of infamous Nandu gang, who along with his associates, had recently shot at two jewellers and decamped with three-four kgs of gold from the shop in Hyderabad, official said here on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep alias Manish(30), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, and he is also found previously involved in six cases of extortion, robbery and arms act.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (crime), on December 1, Sandeep along-with his associates Shubham and Sumit Dagar went to Mahadev Jewellers at Kothapet, Chaitanyapuri Wai, Hyderabad, Telangana and downed the shutter from inside.

“They opened fire on the staff present there. In this incident, two jewellers Kalyan Choudhary and Sukhdev sustained bullet injuries. Thereafter, Sandeep and his associates snatched a jewellery bag (having three-four kg gold and cash) from Sukhdev and fled,” said the Special CP.

Telangana police, along with a team of Crime Branch, worked on the case and established the whereabouts of the accused. Raids were conducted, but arrests could not be made.

“Police team working on the case received specific inputs following which a trap was laid near Chhawla Drain in Delhi and accused Sandeep was apprehended,” said the Special CP.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Sandeep in the year 2018 came in contact with one Paramvir Gulia (associate of desperate Kapil Sangwan @ Nandu Gang), and robbed a car at gunpoint for the purpose of Paramvir Gulia. He had committed back to back robberies in the area of Vikaspuri.

In the year 2019, he along with his associates, demanded a ransom of Rs one crore from one Tarun Yadav and fired upon him. In jail, he met Sumit and after coming out of jail, Sumit introduced Shubham to him.

“Sandeep along with Sumit and Shubham also met one Mahender, a resident of Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Mahender gave them the idea of robbing a jewelry shop in Telangana. After doing weeks of recce in Telangana, Mahender called Sandeep, Sumit and Shubham there, and as per their plan they robbed the jeweller,” said the official.

