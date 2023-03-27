Telugu star Nani denied claims about a clash between Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’ and his ‘Dasara’ as both are releasing on March 30.

“We all love Ajay Devgn and I don’t think there is a clash between the two. I would request everyone to go and watch ‘Bholaa’ in the morning and ‘Dasara’ in the evening.”

He talked about his film and shared: “There are emotions that we can easily relate to in the film. It is based on a real story experienced by our director. His father was a worker in the Singareni coal mines so it is based on a real story.”

“It has content as well as all the elements of entertainment. It will connect with the masses. There is no one larger than life and every character you will see in the film is relatable. You will cry and laugh with them.”

There are 36 cuts in the film and he said there is nothing to think about as 22 cuts are from one dialogue only.

“There is a word in Telangana which is used to challenge someone, it is ‘Bhanchaut’ which is a cuss word in the North but not Telangana. So, censor board asked to mute it as it may create issues.”

