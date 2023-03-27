ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nani denies clash between ‘Dasara’ and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Bholaa’

NewsWire
0
0

Telugu star Nani denied claims about a clash between Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’ and his ‘Dasara’ as both are releasing on March 30.

“We all love Ajay Devgn and I don’t think there is a clash between the two. I would request everyone to go and watch ‘Bholaa’ in the morning and ‘Dasara’ in the evening.”

He talked about his film and shared: “There are emotions that we can easily relate to in the film. It is based on a real story experienced by our director. His father was a worker in the Singareni coal mines so it is based on a real story.”

“It has content as well as all the elements of entertainment. It will connect with the masses. There is no one larger than life and every character you will see in the film is relatable. You will cry and laugh with them.”

There are 36 cuts in the film and he said there is nothing to think about as 22 cuts are from one dialogue only.

“There is a word in Telangana which is used to challenge someone, it is ‘Bhanchaut’ which is a cuss word in the North but not Telangana. So, censor board asked to mute it as it may create issues.”

20230327-180403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mahesh Babu does it again, comes to aid of 30 suffering...

    Harish Shankar, Deva Katta heap praise on ‘Bheemla Nayak’ team

    Actors celebrate as ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ accomplishes 2K episodes

    Imtiaz Ali feels sexologists do great service to society