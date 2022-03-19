ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Telugu star Nani, who appeared in the super hit movie ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ recently, has dropped a hint about the first-look poster from his upcoming thriller ‘Dasara’.

Nani, who took to his social media websites, made an announcement on Saturday, about the release of the first glimpse and the first look poster from his next ‘Dasara’.

“First look ? A glimpse ? Or both ? Tomorrow 11.34AM 🙂 #DASARA”, Nani’s tweet reads.

Nani also unleashed a poster that indicates the earthy character he will essay in ‘Dasara’. Though the full picture isn’t revealed, the poster features his half picture, as he wears a lungi. With mud all over his body, he has a couple of cheap liquor bottles kept in a saddle around his waist.

Few other men are seen following him, in the poster. ‘Dasara’ is helmed by Srikanth Odela, while it is billed to be a thriller surrounding Singareni Coal Mines, Godavarikhani areas of Telangana state.

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who has shared the screen space with Nani in ‘Nenu Local’, will be seen as the female lead in this movie.

Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, and Zarina Wahab will be seen in supporting roles.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, Dasara has music by Santosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan ISC.

