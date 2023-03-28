ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nani: I would love to work with Deepika Padukone

NewsWire
0
0

Telugu superstar Nani, who is travelling to different cities to promote his film, ‘Dasara’, said that he would love to share screen space with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and will also explore an opportunity to work with Aamir Khan.

He told IANS: “I would love to work with Deepika Padukone as she is a marvellous actress and definitely if I get an opportunity and a right story, I would just love to be cast opposite her.”

Nani is known for his work in Telugu films like ‘Ashta Chamma’, ‘Ride’, ‘Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu’, ‘Ala Modalaindi’, ‘Pilla Zamindar’, ‘Eega’, ‘Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu’, ‘Yevade Subramanya’, and many more. He also hosted the second season of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’, and got a lot of appreciation in the movie ‘Jersey’.

As the actor talked about his special love for Bollywood, he shared that he wants to be part of a Rajkumar Hirani project.

He added: “The one Bollywood director I really want to work with will be Rajkumar Hirani. I am just fond of the kind of movies he makes.”

Asked about his favourite Bollywood star with whom he would like to work, he said: “I just wish to work with Aamir (Khan)sir. I enjoy watching his movies,” adding that he will also watch Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’.

Moving ahead, Nani talked about his wife Anjana, and said that she is fond of his movies. “She just loves watching my films and always goes for the morning show on the release date. She loves watching the film with the crowd.”

Nani spoke about his untitled project and said: “My next film will be completely opposite of ‘Dasara’. I will be playing a father of a 6-year-old girl. There will be a completely different set up and my character is also going to be completely different from what I am playing in this movie.”

20230328-174606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shakti Kapoor says Shraddha, Ananya earned fame though hard work

    ‘KatVic’ wedding: Wikipedia changes reversed after Vicky, Katrina named as spouses

    DiCaprio’s production house, Abhay Deol’s content company tie up for boxer’s...

    Rohit Roy: I am who I am because of television