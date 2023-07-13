Actors Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s film, which was tentatively called ‘Nani 30’, has officially been christened ‘Hi Nanna’.

The makers of the film on Thursday shared the teaser and made the announcement of the Telugu film.

Nani took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of the film. He wrote along with it, “Hi Nani 30 is Hi Nanna (heart emoji). She (Mrunal) calls me that… Not the little one. Glimpse…”

The teaser shows Kiara Khanna introducing her friend Yashna and her nanna to the viewers before the two finally meet each other.

As it’s their first meeting, Kiara looks at Nani and he appears stunned. Mrunal shakes hands with him and says: “Hi nanna.”

‘Hi Nanna’ is directed by Shouryuv. The film is touted as a family entertainer and will have a pan-India release in five languages.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres on December 21.

2023071338496