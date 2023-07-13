INDIA

Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s film titled ‘Hi Nanna’, to release on Dec 21

NewsWire
0
0

Actors Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s film, which was tentatively called ‘Nani 30’, has officially been christened ‘Hi Nanna’.

The makers of the film on Thursday shared the teaser and made the announcement of the Telugu film.

Nani took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of the film. He wrote along with it, “Hi Nani 30 is Hi Nanna (heart emoji). She (Mrunal) calls me that… Not the little one. Glimpse…”

The teaser shows Kiara Khanna introducing her friend Yashna and her nanna to the viewers before the two finally meet each other.

As it’s their first meeting, Kiara looks at Nani and he appears stunned. Mrunal shakes hands with him and says: “Hi nanna.”

‘Hi Nanna’ is directed by Shouryuv. The film is touted as a family entertainer and will have a pan-India release in five languages.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres on December 21.

2023071338496

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trinamool leader’s nephew killed in Bengal poll violence, death toll reaches...

    Assam Rifles strikes at roots: Funding of Ultras via arms smuggling;...

    Is Nitish Kumar losing political relevance in Bihar?

    SEBI slaps final hearing notices to ‘missing’ entities