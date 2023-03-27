ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nani on ‘Dasara’: This is the first mass film which will touch your heart

Actor Nani, who is busy in promoting his first ever pan India film ‘Dasara’, recently visited the Capital and talked about his film and how much he enjoyed travelling to different cities.

“I really enjoyed exploring new places and travelling to new cities where I had never been before. I am getting butterflies in my stomach and am nervous also.”

On what his expectations are from the film he said: “As an actor I have worked hard as I do with all my films as I never take the audience for granted and always keep myself at their place whenever I take up any project.”

“If I do anything with honesty and give my hundred percent I am sure the result will be positive,” he added.

While sharing the reason why he called it a mass film, he said: “This is the first mass film which will touch your heart. We should call it a heart warming mass film, a combination very rare to be found.”

“Whenever you see a mass movement and think of whistling, at the same place there is a glitter also in your eyes. I think this combination we generally miss and that is why we call it mass film.”

