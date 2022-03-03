ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Nani-starrer ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ Hindi remake on cards

By NewsWire
0
0

Nani and Sai Pallavi- starrer ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ had hit the screens in December, gaining attention from all quarters. Now, as the Hindi remake of this movie is on cards, top Bollywood actors are being named for the same.

If the reports are to be believed, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is to be remade in Hindi soon.

Apparently, a top production house is close to acquiring the Hindi remake rights of Rahul Sankrityan’s directorial- ‘Shyam Singha Roy’.

With a plan to materialise the remake, the production house has been busily working on it.

Shahid Kapoor and Ajay Devgan are being considered for the Hindi remake of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, while there is no update on the female leads.

Well, an official announcement is awaited though.

‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is a story based on time travel, in which Nani is seen in a dual role, while Sai Pallavi has played a devadasi.

