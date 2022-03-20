ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Nani unrecognisable in first glimpse from ‘Dasara’

By NewsWire
Actor Nani, who was last seen in ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, will essay a rustic role with a rural backdrop in ‘Dasara’.

The makers, on Sunday, released the first-look poster with the title ‘Spark Of Dasara’.

The boisterous, unrecognisable avatar featuring Nani, has left everyone stunned. In a rustic look, with an earthy backdrop, Nani can be seen in a never-before-avatar.

As the ‘Eega’ actor shared the ‘Spark of Dasara’ on his social media websites, he wrote, “Dharani from #DASARA RAGE IS REAL”.

Directed by debutante Srikanth Odela, the movie has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the movie has Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

Santhosh Narayanan is in charge to compose the music, while the movie has other renowned technicians on board.

