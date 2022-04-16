Nature enthusiasts and bird watchers are keenly awaiting the Tamil Nadu government’s nod for bird sanctuary status to the Nanjarayan tank in Tiruppur district.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and forest department was in the forefront to protect the urban water body that attracts a large number of avian visitors.

The Nanjarayan water body, according to a study by bird enthusiasts and nature lovers is home to 179 species of birds, 16 species of reptiles, 42 varieties of butterflies, 11 species of mammals and 76 types of plants.

The tank which is spread over 125.86 hectares near Koolipalyam, 10 km from Tiruppur town is presently under the control of the PWD department (Water Resources organisation) and there is an ongoing rift between the PWD and the Forest department.

While the PWD department wants the fishing rights of the water tank, the forest department is of the view that if fishes in the tank are caught through human intervention, the presence of avian visitors will decrease as fishes are the main source of food for the birds.

The forest department in its objection also said that continued fishing at Singannallur tank in Coimbatore has led to the reduction in the avifauna in the tank.

Field Director of Annamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) S. Ramasubramanian while speaking to IANS said, “The Nanjarayan tank is home to a wide variety of birds and other animals and plant species. The birds include both resident birds and migratory birds and as far as our studies are concerned, we find that the local community and the nature lovers are vying with each other to protect the fish tank and its rich flaura and fauna.

The Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) officials said that trees and shrubs on the islands inside the tank which were formed in the desilting dome a few years ago have turned into the nestling place for many migratory birds.

The president of Nature Society of Tiruppur, K. Raveendran while speaking to IANS said: “The Nanjarayan water tank is a nestling place for a “large number of migratory and resident birds and it has to be declared as a bird sanctuary at the earliest.”

