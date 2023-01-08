SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Former two-time champion Naomi Osaka of Japan has withdrawn from this year’s Australian Open, the tournament announced on Sunday.

With Osaka’s withdrawal, Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska moves into the main draw.

“Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023. Dayana Yastremska moves into the main draw,” the Australian Open tweeted on Sunday.

A champion in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, Osaka has not played a competitive match since the US Open 2022 where she lost her first-round match in women’s singles to Danielle Collins of the United States in straight sets 6-7 (5-7), 3-6.

Last year in Melbourne, the former No.1 advanced to the third round, where she bowed out after losing to Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5).

Osaka’s name is the latest addition in the Australian Open players withdrawal list. Earlier, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has also pulled out of season’s first Grand Slam after sustaining an injury at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

World No. 1 men’s singles player Carlos Alcaraz of Spain has also pulled out of the 2023 season’s first major.

“When I was at my best in the preseason I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training,” he wrote on Twitter. “This time it’s the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg.”

“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong [exhibition event] or the Australian Open. It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 Australian Open,” he added.

20230108-104802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lahiri takes one-shot lead into the final round at The Players...

    Lady Gaga’s doppelganger at Tokyo 2020 has twitterati going gaga

    Sikkim set to host its first ever Ranji Trophy match this...

    Indian teams for World Jr Tennis Asia/Oceania final qualifiers named