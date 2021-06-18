Four-time Grand Slam champion and world No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan has withdrawn from the Wimbledon commencing on June 28.

The 23-year-old has, however, confirmed on Friday that she would compete at the Tokyo Olympics beginning on July 23.

“Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year,” the All England Club said in a statement. “She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

Naomi, the winner of two Australian Open and US Open titles each, had withdrawn from the 2021 French Open after her first-round win, saying that she had “suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018” and that she gets “huge waves of anxiety “.

“Naomi Osaka will be greatly missed by all of us at Wimbledon this year, but we completely understand her decision. We wish her a happy time with her friends and family and look forward to welcoming her back to Wimbledon next year,” the All England Club said.

–IANS

akm/qma