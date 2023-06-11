ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Naomi Watts gets ‘hitched’ to Billy Crudup, shares pictures

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Naomi Watts and actor Billy Crudup are married.

The ‘King Kong’ star, 54, confirmed her marriage to The Morning Show actor, 54, in an Instagram post, reports People magazine.

Watts shared a photo of herself and Crudup in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse with wide smiles as Watts holds onto a bouquet of white flowers.

As per People, the actress, wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress, stood opposite Crudup, who donned a sleek navy suit without a tie.

“Hitched”, Watts simply captioned the photo.

Watts’ social media post came after pictures of the star in the same Oscar de la Renta dress, holding the same flowers and wearing a gold wedding band a day prior.

20230611-164804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chris Pratt aims to honour video games with ‘The Super Mario...

    ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ opens 2nd at Korea Box Office with $15...

    Javier Bardem speaks about playing King Triton in ‘The Little Mermaid’

    Ricky Gervais’ net worth revealed as he earns over Rs 10...