Naomi Watts signed for ‘Feud’ second season

British actress Naomi Watts is all set to star in the second season of the American docudrama, ‘Feud’, which will be based on the book ‘Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era’ by Laurence Leamer, reports ‘Variety’.

Watts will play famed socialite Barbara ‘Babe’ Paley. Paley was one of several members of New York high society who was a friend of Capote’s until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel ‘Answered Prayers’, with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.

As per ‘Variety’, Gus Van Sant has taken the onus to direct the entire eight-episode season, which will be penned by Jon Robin Baitz. The second season will also see Jon serving as showrunner. Details with regards to other cast members are currently under the wraps.

The first season of ‘Feud’ aired back in 2017 and starred Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon. That season focused on the relationship between Joan Crawford (Lange) and Bette Davis (Sarandon) during the making of the 1962 film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”

