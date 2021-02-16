Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Tueday offered a ‘chadar’ on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the occasion of the 809th Urs of the Sufi saint.

Naqvi said that tolerance and harmony is the DNA of India and nobody can “defame” or “demolish” this proud legacy of the country.

He also read out the message sent by the Prime Minister in which he conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in India and abroad on the occasion of annual Urs.

Modi said in the message, “Greetings and best wishes to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti across the world on the occasion of 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. This annual celebration is a beautiful example of social unity and brotherhood. Harmonious co-existence of various religions, sects and beliefs associated with them is a magnificent heritage of our country. Various Saints, Pir and Fakirs of our country have played a key role in protecting and strengthening this heritage. Their eternal message of peace and harmony has always enriched our socio-cultural heritage.”

The Prime Minister further said, “Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, who has left an indelible imprint in the society with his Sufi thoughts, is the ideal symbol of our great spiritual traditions. Promoting the spirit of love, unity, service and harmony, Gharib Nawaz’s values and views will always continue to inspire humanity. On the annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, I express my tributes to him by sending a ‘chadar’ at Ajmer Sharif Dargah and pray for happiness, well-being and prosperity of the people of the country.”

Naqvi also inaugurated the newly constructed block of 88 toilets at the Dargah premises which will benefit the devotees and pilgrims, especially women.

He then inaugurated a ‘Rain Basera’ (rain shelter) accommodation arrangement for about 500 women pilgrims. These facilities have been constructed for the first time at the Dargah premises. Naqvi also inaugurated Gate No. 5 of the Dargah and the fourth floor of the guest house at the Dargah premises.

