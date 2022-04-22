Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has snubbed UK Labour Party MP Naz Shah, asking her not to convert her prejudiced agenda of ‘India Phobia’ into ‘Islamophobia’.

“Please, don’t convert your prejudiced agenda of ‘India Phobia’ into ‘Islamophobia’. Every Indian citizen including Minorities is safe and secure in India. ‘Co-existence’ is our commitment and ‘Inclusivity’ is our culture,” Naqvi said in a tweet tagging Naz Shah.

Naqvi’s remarks came in response to a tweet by Naz Shah that said: “My message to @BorisJohnson on his visit to India is that our nation’s foreign relations must not just be based on trade & internationalism but also on human rights. My plea to the @10DowningStreet is to raise the growing issue of Islamophobia with the Modi Government.”

“The rising tide of everyday hate & mob lynching against Muslims in India is becoming worrying,” Shah had said.

Earlier on Thursday, India had strongly condemned the visit of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir on April 20.

Responding to a question in the weekly media briefing, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, had said that New Delhi has taken note of her visit to a part of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan.

“If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable,” Bagchi said while briefing the media.

