Narada sting case: CBI grills Bengal IPS officer again

Kolkata, July 3 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation here on Wednesday again quizzed IPS officer S.M.H. Mirza in connection with the Narada sting tape case, an official said.

Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district when the sting operation tape surfaced in 2016. He was quizzed for the third time on Wednesday.

He was grilled for more than five hours by central agency officials here, sources said.

In the sting operation conducted by Narada News boss Mathew Samuel, who posed as a businessman, the IPS officer and a number of top Trinamool Congress leaders were purportedly seen taking cash in return for favours.

Samuel was quizzed by the CBI on June 24.

