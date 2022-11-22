SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Right-handed batter Narayan Jagadeesan and his team Tamil Nadu on Monday broke many world records during their Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C match against Arunachal Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Opening the batting for Tamil Nadu, Jagadeesan set the world record for the highest-ever individual score in List A cricket by smashing a 141-ball 277, hitting 25 fours and 15 sixes at a strike-rate of 196.45.

He went past the record of Alistair Brown’s 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan at the Oval in 2002. Jagadeesan also went past the highest List A score by an Indian batter, which was 264 by Rohit Sharma in an ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2014.

He also surpassed Prithvi Shaw’s 227 against Puducherry in 2021 to set a new record for the highest ever score by an individual batter in Vijay Hazare Trophy. While making 277, Jagadeesan became the first player in the cricketing world to hit a fifth consecutive century in List A cricket.

He went past four centuries in successive innings previously hit by Kumar Sangakkara, Alviro Petersen and Devdutt Padikkal. Jagadeesan came into Monday’s match against Arunachal Pradesh with scores of 114 not against Andhra Pradesh, 107 against Chhattisgarh, 168 against Goa and 128 against Haryana.

Jagadeesan took just 114 balls to get to his double hundred, making it the joint fastest 200 in all List A matches, equalling Australia’s left-handed batter Travis Head who achieved the feat for South Australia against Queensland in Adelaide in October 2021.

He also set a new Indian record for fastest double century, surpassing the one off 132 balls by Karanveer Kaushal for Uttarakhand in 2018/19 Vijay Hazare trophy. Jagadeesan also became the sixth Indian batter to hit a double century in the history of the competition.

Jagadeesan’s opening wicket partnership of 416 with B Sai Sudharsan, who made 154 off 102 balls, hitting 19 fours and two sixes, is also a record for the highest partnership for any wicket in List ‘A’ cricket.

The duo went past the 372-run stand between Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels in the ODI World Cup 2015 encounter between West Indies and Zimbabwe in Canberra and also the Indian record of 338 set by Sanju Samson and Sachin Baby for Kerala against Goa in Alur in 2019.

Due to Jagadeesan’s record-shattering innings and Sudharsan’s mammoth efforts, Tamil Nadu posted a gigantic 506/2 in 50 overs, making it the highest-ever team total in List A cricket.

It surpasses England’s 498/4 against Netherlands in Amstelveen earlier this year. The previous highest List A total in India was 457/4 by Mumbai against Puducherry in Jaipur in 2021. Jagadeesan was recently released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the mini IPL auction to be held next month in Kochi.

