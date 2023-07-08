INDIA

Narayana Murthy shares lessons on building a startup, facing uncertainty

NewsWire
0
0

Startups should have only one, not more than one boss, said Narayana Murthy, founder of tech major Infosys on Saturday, sharing lessons on how to build a startup. 

“Every startup company must have only one leader. There cannot be two or three leaders. Just one leader,” said Murthy in a candid conversation with his son, Rohan Murthy, Founder of Soroco at Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023.

“Once the managerial phase comes in, you invite managers to create systems and processes, establish protocols, invite independent directors, and have a good governance mechanism,” Murthy said on devising leadership and organisational structure of a company.

Further, he stated that key attributes of entrepreneurs include “the power of imagination”, “innovation” and comfort with “doing something unusual”.

“Passion fuels your energy, enthusiasm, and ability to achieve the target, and for this, the leader must have an articulated value system.”

When a business is in its nascent steps, hirings should be focussed “on competence,” without which, “nothing will happen”.

“The second is the value system. In the beginning, everybody has to trust everybody else implicitly. The only thing the employees have are your words. For this, you must be authentic.”

He also implores employees to work together “as a team, in unison, there is a high probability of people buying into your vision, and that vision must have something in it for everybody.”

Murthy also addressed the feeling of uncertainty and self-doubt among startup founders and advised not to panic and to trust in God.

“You should not panic. During uncertain times, I would crack jokes in the office and talk to them about how other people have gone through such times as well, and how God is with us,” he said, sharing his example.

“Sometimes, logic doesn’t suffice. There are moments when one must transcend logic, embrace faith, and believe in God.”

2023070835878

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manipur MLA seeks Scindia’s intervention for wrongly naming Imphal airport on...

    Assam: Jorhat college student alleges ragging in hostel

    First Covid and now Ukraine, global markets reel under blow after...

    Cong leaders welcome probe by ex-SC judge in PM security breach