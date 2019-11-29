Narayana Murthy’s son Rohan gets married in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (IANS) Software major Infosys’ co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy’s prodigal son Rohan Murty has married Aparna Krishnan, a Palaghat Iyer, at a simple ceremony in this tech hub, attended by their family members and close relatives, a source said on Wednesday.

“As the marriage was a personal event, only family members and close relatives of the groom and the bride were present at the private ceremony on Monday. It was performed as per the Hindu customs in a traditional way,” a source told IANS.

The wedding reception on the same evening at a star hotel in the city centre was, however, graced by the who’s who of the IT industry, including Infosys’ four co-founders, some of its board directors and celebrities across the fields.

Co-founders Nandan Nilekani, Krish Gopalakrishnan, S.D. Shibulal and K. Dinesh attended the reception along with their spouses.

Nilekani is currently the non-executive Chairman of the $11-billion IT behemoth.

“Besides the co-founders, Infosys independent director and Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone and Rohan’s younger sister Akshata Murty were present at the reception,” recalled the source.

Murthy and his wife Sudha were the hosts who greeted the invitees and attendees.

“Rohan and Aparna met three years ago through a friend and have been meeting often since then… they decided to marry and become a couple,” the source said.

According to the source, who attended the reception, Rohan was clad in kurta and black pant, while Aparna wore a while lehenga (long frock) for the grand occasion.

Former Infosys directors T.V. Mohandas Pai and V. Balakrishanan, and its former chief financial officer M. Ranganath also attended the gala reception.

Mumbai-based Carnatic vocalist Jayashree performed on the occasion and treated the guests with her melodious voice.

Rohan, 36, married Lakshmi Venu in 2011 but divorced her in 2015.

Lakshmi is the daughter of TVS Group Chairman Venu Srinivasan.

As the only son, Rohan, holds substantial number of shares of the $11-billion Infosys along with his parents Narayana and Sudha.

Rohan, whose net worth is estimated to be $500 million, is a doctorate from Harvard University in computer science and is a junior fellow at its Society of Fellows at Cambridge in Massachusetts in the US.

Aparna, who worked in global financial consulting firms like Goldman Sachs and McKinsey, has been working at Soroco, a computer software firm founded by Rohan in 2014, as Engagement Manager since April 2017.

–IANS

fb/pgh/