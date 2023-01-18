ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Narayani Shashtri plays a proud, brave queen in ‘Dhruv Tara’

NewsWire
0
0

Narayani Shastri of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ fame has been roped in for the new show ‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’ featuring Ishaan Dhawan and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles.

Narayani, who will be essaying the role of the 17th century queen, Rani Kanupriya, said: “It’s been more than two decades that I have been working in the industry, and I have played numerous roles. In this show, I will be playing the role of Rani Kanupriya, who is a graceful, brave, and thoughtful queen.”

The 44-year-old actress is known for her roles in ‘Piya Ka Ghar’, ‘Namak Haraam’, ‘Rishton Ka Chakravyuh’, ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’, among others. She further spoke about the traits of her character and how the concept of the show is different and intriguing.

While throwing light on her character, the ‘Kkusum’ actress added: “She is a proud woman and loves her family. I found the story different and can be beautifully depicted on screen. The concept of ‘Dhruv Tara’ is unlike anything viewers would have seen so far, and I feel so fortunate to be a part of such an amazing show.”

‘Dhruv Tara’ is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels through time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv.

‘Dhruv Tara’ will be airing soon on Sony SAB.

20230118-125007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sneha Wagh: People thought I can’t play a negative character

    Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ poster out, Diwali release planned

    Kangana says negativity around ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is created by ‘Mastermind’...

    ‘Sheer Qorma’ world premiere at BAFTA Qualifying Frameline: San Francisco International...