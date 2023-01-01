A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered after a narco-terror module was busted in a joint operation by army and the police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.

“Narco-Terror module busted in Kupwara by police and army: five pistols, 10 magazines, 77 rounds, four grenades and 9.45 Kg heroin recovered on disclosure of arrested accused Umar Aziz in Chatkadi Karnah area,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation in progress.

