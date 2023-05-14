INDIA

Narco-terror module busted in J&K’s Kupwara; 4 held

NewsWire
0
0

In a major success against inter-state narco-terror smuggling syndicate originating from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested four smugglers involved in running the module in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.

“Acting on a credible input regarding a Punjab-based narco smuggler that had arrived in the district at a pre-decided location to take a consignment of narcotics, a joint search operation by Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in Zurhama area of Trehgam police station on May 12, 2023, at 18:30 hrs at Zurhama,” the Army said.

“On termination of the search operation, four persons, including a non-local were arrested, while they were in the process of exchanging nearly eight kg of smuggled narcotics and Rs five lakh of Indian currency.”

The Army added that during the preliminary investigations, it has revealed that the narcotics consignment was sent by two POJK-based terrorist handlers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“This is yet another example of the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terror groups to disrupt peace and harmony in the Valley. However, Indian Army and all security forces of Jammu and Kashmir remains steadfast in their task to not to allow the adversary to disturb stability in Kashmir,” the Army said.

20230514-064403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashneer mocks Uber, says improve services on Earth, not the Moon

    Gujarat man asks police to get criminal cases against his wife...

    Piya Valecha: Yet to get my due despite acting in popular...

    C. R. Kesavan, great grandson of C. Rajagopalachari, quits...