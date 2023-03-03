A huge quantity of heroin, cash, and arms and ammunition were recovered from the house of a notorious drug-peddler in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said on Friday.

Police said the drug peddler, Rafi Dhana alias Rafi Lala, resides close to the LoC, and being a notorious drugs smuggler, was detained under the PSA.

“Today, on some inputs a Poonch police team, led by Inspector Sunil, and accompanied by NCA and CRPF searched the house of Rafi. During search, seven kg heroin, around Rs 2 crore cash (counting going on) and a pistol with one magazine, 10 rounds, along with seven rounds of SLR was recovered,” police said.

“With this effort, Poonch police and security forces have been able to bust a huge narco terror module. The searches are still going on in presence of Magistrate and prominent citizens. The nexus of this module with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers is being investigated.”

