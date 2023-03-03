INDIA

Narco-terror module busted in J&K’s Poonch

NewsWire
0
0

A huge quantity of heroin, cash, and arms and ammunition were recovered from the house of a notorious drug-peddler in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said on Friday.

Police said the drug peddler, Rafi Dhana alias Rafi Lala, resides close to the LoC, and being a notorious drugs smuggler, was detained under the PSA.

“Today, on some inputs a Poonch police team, led by Inspector Sunil, and accompanied by NCA and CRPF searched the house of Rafi. During search, seven kg heroin, around Rs 2 crore cash (counting going on) and a pistol with one magazine, 10 rounds, along with seven rounds of SLR was recovered,” police said.

“With this effort, Poonch police and security forces have been able to bust a huge narco terror module. The searches are still going on in presence of Magistrate and prominent citizens. The nexus of this module with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers is being investigated.”

20230303-221203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha HSC/SSC Board exams postponed to May-June

    Why Centre’s Agnipath scheme sparked protests in states: Explainer

    Smashing Cottrell in IPL 2020 has given Tewatia the confidence, says...

    Cash stash seized again in Kolkata, this time by Kolkata Police