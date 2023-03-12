INDIA

Narco-terror nexus busted near LoC in J&K

A narco-terror nexus has been busted by the Army near the Line of Control at Jhangar in the Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Sunday.

“Based on intelligence inputs, Indian Army conducted operations near the Line of Control at Jhangar, Naushera (J&K) on 11 Mar 2023,” the Army said.

The operations led to the recovery of two sophisticated pistols, two kgs narcotics and a two kg IED.

“The Operation has averted a major incident which could have been initiated by perpetrators using the weapons and the IED, funded by the narco terrorists,” the Army said.

