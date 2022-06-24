Goa DGP Jaspal Singh said on Friday that narco-terrorism can pose threat to national security.

Speaking at an event to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Porvorim in North Goa, Singh said, “People should be vigilant and inform the law enforcement agencies about suspicious activities if they come across any in their respective areas. Narcotics have ruined the lives of several people and narco-terrorism can pose threat to national security.”

He said that abuse and illicit trafficking of drugs is an evil of the society.

“The society should play a significant role to prosecute those who indulge in drugs so as to refrain our people from such unproductive activities which harm their health,” he said.

Singh added that narcotics will in no way solve the problems of life, and therefore one should live a healthy life by keeping away from drugs.

20220624-222803