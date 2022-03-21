Narco terrorism instances are emerging at western borders, particularly at international boundary sector, with Pakistan aiming at causing instability especially along border areas, Minister of State (Defence) Ajay Bhatt said on Monday.

India and Pakistan share 3,223 km of borders running along the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Except for about 900 km of borders in Jammu and Kashmir categorized as the Line of Control and Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL), rest is demarcated as international border.

The Minister in a written reply to G.C. Chandrashekhar in Rajya Sabha said, “Security situation along Western Borders (IB Sector) remains largely stable. However, there are indications of an emerging narco-terror nexus sponsored by inimical elements across the border aimed at causing instability, especially along border areas.”

The Minister also stated that Indian forces along western borders are adequately poised “to respond to any challenge posed by adversary across entire conflict spectrum”.

Explaining the current situation at the Line of Control, the Minister said that the situation along the LoC remains stable post the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGsMO) Understanding of February 2021.

Both the armies have exercised restraint in the interest of maintaining peace along the Line of Control.

“However, the situation is being closely monitored and Indian Army remains prepared to thwart any threat from inimical elements as also to respond in case of any escalation along the Line of Control,” he said.

Before both countries decided to abide by the ceasefire on February 25, 2021, a total of 10,752 cases of ceasefire violations had taken place along India’s border with Pakistan in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

