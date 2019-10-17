‘Narcos’ star Wagner Moura to visit India during IFFI

Panaji, Oct 23 (IANS) Brazilian actor Wagner Moura, best known for his role of Pablo Escobar in “Narcos”, is set to visit India in November, as a guest at International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Moura’s directorial debut “Marighella” is in debut competition at IFFI this year, and he will be there at the festival to present his film.

While at IFFI, Moura and will also attend an In Conversation session titled ‘The Magnificent Artist’, where he will talk about his journey as an actor and a filmmaker.

The 43-year-old Moura is also known for his performances in the “Elite Squad” film series, besides in the acclaimed Brazilian film “Carandiru” and the Matt-Damon-starrer Hollywood sci-fi hit, “Elysium”.

This year, IFFI celebrates its 50th edition and will take place from November 20 to 28.

The jury for International Competition has renowned names such as French filmmaker Robin Campillo, who was also a member of the Cannes International Jury 2019, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yang and Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay. Acclaimed Hollywood cinematographer John Bailey, who was former President of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will chair the Jury. Indian filmmaker Ramesh Sippy is a juror for the International competition too.

