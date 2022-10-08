While chairing a meeting with Chief Ministers of northeastern states and top police officials in Guwahati, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that stern actions would be taken to check the drug menace in the region.

He said that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier decided to destroy 75,000 kgs of drugs and it is a matter of happiness that NCB already crossed the target by destroying around 1.5 lakh kgs of narcotic substances.

“But, the war against drugs is not yet finished. We have dreamt of a drugs-free India and for that, all stakeholders should work together,” he added.

Shah further said that the Union Government has formulated a two-fold approach to deal with the drug menace which has spread all over the country.

“Strong actions will be taken against those involved in drug peddling, while those who are the victim and fell into this vicious cycle, government machinery will work to bring them into the mainstream of the society,” he added.

Union Home Minister also said that narcotic substances were primarily peddled into the country from Myanmar and Afghanistan. In the meeting with NCB officials and security personnel here, he has directed to increase the vigil along international borders.

Shah has virtually inaugurated destroying of around 40,000 kilograms of drugs in the northeastern states.

As per an official statement, the destroyed drugs included 7,900 kg seized in Assam, 3,900 kg in Arunachal Pradesh, 1,500 kg in Meghalaya, 400 kg in Nagaland, 1,800 kg in Manipur, 1,300 kg in Mizoram and 12,500 kg seized in Tripura.

20221008-222203