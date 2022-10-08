INDIA

Narcotic substances are brought to India from Myanmar and Afghanistan: Shah

While chairing a meeting with Chief Ministers of northeastern states and top police officials in Guwahati, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that stern actions would be taken to check the drug menace in the region.

He said that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier decided to destroy 75,000 kgs of drugs and it is a matter of happiness that NCB already crossed the target by destroying around 1.5 lakh kgs of narcotic substances.

“But, the war against drugs is not yet finished. We have dreamt of a drugs-free India and for that, all stakeholders should work together,” he added.

Shah further said that the Union Government has formulated a two-fold approach to deal with the drug menace which has spread all over the country.

“Strong actions will be taken against those involved in drug peddling, while those who are the victim and fell into this vicious cycle, government machinery will work to bring them into the mainstream of the society,” he added.

Union Home Minister also said that narcotic substances were primarily peddled into the country from Myanmar and Afghanistan. In the meeting with NCB officials and security personnel here, he has directed to increase the vigil along international borders.

Shah has virtually inaugurated destroying of around 40,000 kilograms of drugs in the northeastern states.

As per the official statement, drugs weighing around 11,000 kg in Assam, 8,000 kg in Arunachal Pradesh, 4,000 kg in Meghalaya, 1,600 kg in Nagaland, 398 kg in Manipur, 1900 kg in Mizoram, 1500 kg in Tripura and 12,000 kg in Tripura were destroyed on Saturday.

