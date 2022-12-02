INDIA

Narcotics, arms & ammunition recovered in J&K’s Baramulla

NewsWire
0
0

The security forces on Friday recovered narcotics, arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district along the Line of Control (LoC).

Police sources said that the Army and the local police recovered 10 packets of heroin along with arms and ammunition in the Kamalkote village along the LoC in Uri sector.

“Two AK-47 rifles, two pistols, 117 AK rounds and 10 packets of heroin were recovered by a joint team of 8 Rashtriya Rifles and the police in Kamalkote village along the LoC in Uri sector,” sources said.

20221202-131203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India reports 18,738 new Covid cases, 40 deaths

    Women personnel of Assam Rifles participate in counter-terrorism ops along Pak,...

    How to prevent yourself from the dangerous UV rays?

    India offers 10 blocks for oil exploration and production