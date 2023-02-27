With a view to highlight and address the financial problems faced by the real-estate sector, including high-interest rates, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) will hold the NAREDCO Finance Conclave 2023 the national capital on March 3.

The conclave will bring together various fund houses, such as banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), private equity (PE) firms, venture capitalists (VCs), and other financial institutions, under one roof.

Apart from addressing the issues surrounding the realty sector, the conclave will also create a bridging platform for real estate developers, banks, and financial institutions to interact and explore funding options for different projects.

The event will also focus on exploring innovative funding mechanisms from national and international sources to cater to the financial needs of the real estate industry.

The conclave will provide a platform for financial institutions and real estate developers to come together and explore innovative financing solutions. It will bring together experts from the finance industry, policymakers, government officials, and other stakeholders to deliberate on the current state of real estate finance and discuss the way forward.

“We believe that the NAREDCO Finance Conclave 2023 will serve as a significant platform for the real estate industry to address its financial requirements and explore innovative financing options,” said Rajan Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO.

“The event will provide a roadmap to address the financial constraints faced by the industry and foster collaboration between real estate developers and financial institutions. It is expected to attract a diverse range of participants from the finance and real estate sectors,” said Sathish Kumar, Chairman, NAREDCO Finance Committee.

20230227-215602