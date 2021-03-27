A special flight carrying Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his delegation left the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here on Saturday night after the completion of Modi’s two-day visit to Bangladesh. Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen saw him off at the airport.

The Indian Prime Minister had arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to attend the celebrations of the country’s 50th year of liberation from Pakistan and the 100th birth anniversary of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

During his visit, Modi gifted 109 ambulances and 12 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh. The Indian Prime Minister handed over the keys of the ambulances to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina during a visit to her office on Saturday evening.

Bangladesh and India on Saturday also signed five MoUs at a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Dhaka. In addition, several projects were also inaugurated during the concluding day of Modi’s two-day visit to Bangladesh.

