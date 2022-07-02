The Gujarat Congress at an event here on Saturday appointed Narendra Solanki as the President of the state unit of National Students Union of India NSUI, the party’s student wing.

Members of NSUI from all across Gujarat were present at the event which was also attended by state Congress President Jagdish Thakor.

Speaking at the event, Thakor slammed the BJP government in Gujarat, stating that it doesn’t want the poor students to get educated or secure government jobs.

“The government is leaking question papers for competitive exams so that the poor students don’t get jobs. One lakh youth from the NSUI and Youth Congress would soon gather and launch a students’ movement. We are even ready to go to the jail,” he said.

Solanki, who replaced Mahipal Gadhvi as the state NSUI chief, said, “The BJP government has commercialised the education system in the state. The youth are turning into drug addicts today for which I hold the government responsible. We are going to soon initiate a movement against the corrupt education system and the drugs menace in the state.”

