INDIA

Naresh Tikait acquitted in 20-yr-old murder case

NewsWire
0
0

A local court here has acquitted Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait in a 20-year-old murder case due to lack of evidence.

Tikait and two others were accused of shooting dead Rashtriya Kisan Morcha president Chaudhary Jagbir Singh at his village of Ahlawalpur under Bhaurakalan police circle in Muzaffarnagar on September 6, 2003.

According to senior defence lawyer Anil Jindal, “The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Court No. 5, Ashok Kumar, acquitted Chaudhary Naresh Tikait due to lack of evidence. Two other accused in the case – Parveen Kumar and Bittu — had died during the trial.”

The victim was the father of former BSP minister Chaudhary Yograj Singh. After the crime, Yograj Singh filed a case against Naresh Tikait and two others.

It was alleged that Jagbir Singh was shot dead by the three while he was on his way to his home in his car. A case under various sections, including 302 (murder), was registered against the three at Charthawal police station.

The probe was handed over to Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) in December 2003.

In January 2004, the CB-CID submitted a charge sheet against Parveen and Bittu after giving a clean chit to Tikait.

After the court’s decision on Monday, Tikait said, “The court has pronounced us innocent after considering all aspects of the case.”

2023071840954

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj Subramaniam joins growing list of Indian-origin CEOs

    Formula 1: Sainz fastest on disrupted second day of pre-season testing

    PMK president Ramadoss meets Stalin, Palaniswami

    7 killed after passenger van catches fire in Pakistan